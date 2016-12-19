K-105 will keep you and yours in the Holiday mood with our Country Christmas sponsored by Beeson’s Appliance, Mike Raisor Ford, Sunrise Diner, Joey’s Enterprise Services, and Mulberry Health.Starting Christmas Eve, we will playing nothing but your favorite Christmas songs all the way through Christmas Day! Dave & AnnieTune in starting January 3rdJustin Moore & Lee BriceDave & Annie's Concert BlowoutNew Year, New Adventure SweepstakesEnter to win $5,000K-105's Country ChristmasPlaying your favorite Christmas Songs starting Christmas EveChristmas for LunchOne hour of Christmas music during your lunchCountry Christmas CountdownVote for your favorite song now!!12 Rings of 2016Enter to win the final ring from Ellis JewelersWord Scramble That WinsPlay the Word Scramble That Wins