Justin Moore & Lee Brice are kicking off their “American Made Tour” on January 12th at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis! Tickets are still available. Visit Ticketmaster.com for ticket information.

Starting Tuesday, January 3rd, listen to Dave & Annie weekday mornings from 6am to 10am as they will give away a pair of tickets EACH HOUR! When you hear the Justin Moore/Lee Brice Sounder, just be caller #9 at 448-6525 to win!