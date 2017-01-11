Hi guys! I’m up here in my office going over all the charts and listening to some incoming and upcoming new artists….it’s my favorite part of the day. Thought I’d share one from a few months back. It never climbed any charts, but still one of the BEST songs I got a chance to hear last year. You may know James from 2015 on THE VOICE. I love this song and recommend his album, Stoned to Death. Have a listen to him.
Annie
Music from the Purple Room
