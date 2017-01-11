Music from the Purple Room

Hi guys! I’m up here in my office going over all the charts and listening to some incoming and upcoming new artists….it’s my favorite part of the day. Thought I’d share one from a few months back. It never climbed any charts, but still one of the BEST songs I got a chance to hear last year. You may know James from 2015 on THE VOICE. I love this song and recommend his album, Stoned to Death. Have a listen to him.

Annie